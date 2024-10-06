Occupants attacked Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 2 wounded

One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the strike on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Two multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office and a power line were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

1 person killed and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the strikes on Kostyantynivka. This afternoon, Russians dropped three guided aerial bombs on the town. Two multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office and a power line were damaged. Authorities and all responsible services are working at the scene - Filashkin said.

Recall

