Occupants attacked a man with a drone in Kherson region, he was hospitalized

The Russian army dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian in Kherson region, UNN reports, citing the Kherson RMA.

According to RMA, the occupants attacked a man in Zmiivka.

At the time of the attack, the 44-year-old man was in the yard. He suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his leg and back.

"The victim's condition is serious. He was hospitalized for medical care," the RMA added.

