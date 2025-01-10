One person killed, 16 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

In the Kherson region, attacks by Russian troops over the past day claimed the life of a person and left 16 others wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.



"One person was killed and 16 others were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, 41 settlements in Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 6 high-rise buildings and 42 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, garages, outbuildings and private cars.

