Russian air strike on Kherson: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the scale of destruction

As a result of the morning air strikes of the Russian army on Kherson, 39 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a factory and other infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Private houses, a kindergarten, the territory of a plant, and a maintenance station were hit by enemy fire. The building of a higher education institution was also damaged.

Among the injured are four women, aged 44 to 82, and five men, aged 38 to 67. They received injuries of varying severity. I reported them to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they are currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Investigative teams and police explosives experts, patrol officers, rescuers and medics were working at the sites of the attacks.

Earlier, it was reported that nine people have already been injured as a result of an air strike by Russian troops in Kherson.