Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142993 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124939 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168611 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110221 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162204 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104388 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Russian air strike on Kherson: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the scale of destruction

Russian air strike on Kherson: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the scale of destruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22862 views

The Russian army conducted an air strike on Kherson, damaging 39 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. As a result of the attack, 9 local residents suffered injuries of varying severity.

As a result of the morning air strikes of the Russian army on Kherson, 39 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a factory and other infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Private houses, a kindergarten, the territory of a plant, and a maintenance station were hit by enemy fire. The building of a higher education institution was also damaged.

Among the injured are four women, aged 44 to 82, and five men, aged 38 to 67.  They received injuries of varying severity. I reported them to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and they are currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Investigative teams and police explosives experts, patrol officers, rescuers and medics were working at the sites of the attacks.

Earlier, it was reported that nine people have already been injured as a result of an air strike by Russian troops in Kherson.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
khersonKherson

