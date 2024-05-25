Occupants attacked a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: what is known

Occupants hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Information about the victims and injured needs to be clarified. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers attacked civilian trade infrastructure.

"A fire broke out. The number of victims is being established," said Sinegubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that there is a possibility that hit a construction hypermarket.

"Preliminary, the hit occurred in a construction hypermarket. We have information about the victims and injured - it needs to be clarified," Terekhov added.

Recall

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again . Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and defense forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy launches of missile defense systems