Occupants attacked a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 8595 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85807 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241170 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172307 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163953 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220537 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111746 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43849 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62700 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107666 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64990 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241170 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233009 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220101 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 8595 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15963 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22701 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107666 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111746 views
Actual
Occupants attacked a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25070 views

Russian troops strike a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, causing deaths and injuries, local officials report.

Occupants hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Information about the victims and injured needs to be clarified. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers attacked civilian trade infrastructure.

"A fire broke out. The number of victims is being established," said Sinegubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that there is a possibility that hit a construction hypermarket.

"Preliminary, the hit occurred in a construction hypermarket. We have information about the victims and injured - it needs to be clarified," Terekhov added.

Recall

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again . Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison and defense forces, Serhiy Melnyk, warned of enemy launches of missile defense systems

Antonina Tumanova

War
kharkivKharkiv

