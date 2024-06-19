$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 379 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34560 views

During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 379 times, shelling 8 settlements with aircraft, UAVs, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, which led to the destruction of residential buildings, but resulted in no civilian casualties.

Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 379 times

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 379 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy launched an air strike on Vozdvyzhivka.

  • 140 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
  • 14 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole. 
  • 224 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

SBU: Shop assistant spied for Russian Federation on Defense Forces units in Dnipro and Zaporizzhya regions

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
