Occupants attack Zaporizhzhia region 379 times

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 379 times. 8 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the enemy launched an air strike on Vozdvyzhivka.

140 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

14 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Gulyaypole.

224 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

