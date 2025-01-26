Occupants attack Kupyansk: houses and power grids damaged

The occupants are conducting intense attacks on Kupyansk, private houses and power lines have been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"The enemy used anti-aircraft guns, at least four private houses and power lines were damaged. No information on casualties has been received so far," said the RMA head.

According to Sinegubov, specialized services are working on the site to eliminate the consequences.

