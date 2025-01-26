Occupants attack Kupyansk: houses and power grids damaged

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 93942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100995 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108950 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111728 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103964 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103798 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Occupants attack Kupyansk: houses and power grids damaged

Occupants attack Kupyansk: houses and power grids damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35387 views

Russian troops launched intense attacks on Kupyansk using multiple rocket launchers. The attack damaged four private houses and power lines, with no reports of casualties.

The occupants are conducting intense attacks on Kupyansk, private houses and power lines have been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"The enemy used anti-aircraft guns, at least four private houses and power lines were damaged. No information on casualties has been received so far," said the RMA head.

According to Sinegubov, specialized services are working on the site to eliminate the consequences.

Evacuation zone expanded in Kharkiv region: how many children should be taken out of Kupiansk district23.01.25, 15:14 • 23749 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

