Occupants attack Kupyansk: houses and power grids damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched intense attacks on Kupyansk using multiple rocket launchers. The attack damaged four private houses and power lines, with no reports of casualties.
The occupants are conducting intense attacks on Kupyansk, private houses and power lines have been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
"The enemy used anti-aircraft guns, at least four private houses and power lines were damaged. No information on casualties has been received so far," said the RMA head.
According to Sinegubov, specialized services are working on the site to eliminate the consequences.
