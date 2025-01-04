Occupants have been attacking the suburbs of Kherson since morning: already 4 wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74063 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155046 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131392 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138744 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175908 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167759 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104623 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135594 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134887 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64499 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103902 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184429 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134887 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135912 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152982 views
Occupants have been attacking the suburbs of Kherson since morning: already 4 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26358 views

The occupiers carried out a series of strikes on the suburbs of Kherson, injuring four civilians aged 43 to 71. All the victims sustained mine and explosive injuries and are in a moderate condition.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops carried out a series of drone strikes on Antonivka on the morning of January 4, as a result of which four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike on Antonivka, a 71-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. He is currently hospitalized. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

A 43-year-old man from Antonivka was also taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He has an open fracture and extensive lacerated wounds of the lower extremities.

Another victim, a 65-year-old man, reportedly received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs. The victim's condition is moderate.

A 62-year-old woman also sought medical attention. She has an explosive injury, shrapnel wound, and a fracture of the left tibia. The victim is currently hospitalized.

Supplement

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, yesterday, January 3, Russian troops shelled 39 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the attacks, 23 houses and infrastructure were damaged, and 8 people were injured.

Massive attacks by the Russian Federation on the Chernihiv region: 100 explosions per day and a triple strike on the regional center04.01.25, 10:54 • 28865 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
khersonKherson

