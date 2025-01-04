Occupants have been attacking the suburbs of Kherson since morning: already 4 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops carried out a series of drone strikes on Antonivka on the morning of January 4, as a result of which four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike on Antonivka, a 71-year-old man received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. He is currently hospitalized. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

A 43-year-old man from Antonivka was also taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He has an open fracture and extensive lacerated wounds of the lower extremities.

Another victim, a 65-year-old man, reportedly received a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs. The victim's condition is moderate.

A 62-year-old woman also sought medical attention. She has an explosive injury, shrapnel wound, and a fracture of the left tibia. The victim is currently hospitalized.

Supplement

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, yesterday, January 3, Russian troops shelled 39 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the attacks, 23 houses and infrastructure were damaged, and 8 people were injured.

