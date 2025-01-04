Massive attacks by the Russian Federation on the Chernihiv region: 100 explosions per day and a triple strike on the regional center

Russian troops on the previous day, January 3, carried out 32 strikes on the Chernihiv region. In particular, they attacked Chernihiv, likely with Iskander-M missiles. Damage was recorded in several districts. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, according to UNN.

Just in the last day, the enemy carried out 32 strikes on the Chernihiv region. 100 explosions. To terrorize the region, the Russians used artillery, mortars, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs. - wrote Chaus.

Yesterday, the enemy inflicted a triple strike on Chernihiv, likely with Iskander-M missiles.

In the evening, there was shelling of a settlement in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. Likely with guided aerial bombs. About 5 homes were damaged.

In the Koriukivka district, there was a UAV strike. Windows were damaged in 4 houses. Hay caught fire.

In the early morning, a UAV strike was recorded in the Chernihiv district, resulting in a fire. The Russians destroyed a residential building and an outbuilding.

"The enemy is insidious. It strikes at people, at residential buildings. Do not ignore air raid signals," Chaus added.

A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed