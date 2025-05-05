Occupants are trying to transfer troops across the Zherebets River - spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM
Occupants are trying to transfer troops across the Zherebets River - spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4274 views

The Russians are transferring troops across the Zherebets River to create a threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Assault operations have intensified in the Lyman direction, and the enemy is using light motor vehicles.

Occupants are trying to transfer troops across the Zherebets River - spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group

The occupiers in the Lyman direction are trying to transfer troops, including across the Zherebets River, in order to create a threat to the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the spokesman of the OSW "Khortytsia" Major Viktor Tregubov on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, writes UNN.

Details

In the Lyman direction, the Russians are trying to transfer troops, including across the Zherebets River, and create a threat to us. Russian assault actions have become very lively and more frequent there. The Lyman direction has come in second place in terms of the number of combat clashes, because this has not happened for a long time. Accordingly, the occupiers are trying to develop something there

- said Tregubov.

He noted that the Russian occupiers have increasingly begun to switch to light motorcycle equipment, and the Lyman direction is relatively convenient for such equipment to drive there in the fields.

Addition

The 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mstyslav the Brave reported on April 21 that the Russians used the "Easter truce" to clear a passage across the Black Zherebets River in order to resume the offensive.

The commander of the crew of unmanned aerial complexes OZBSPP "Typhoon" NGU with the call sign "Skif" reported that in the last month the number of Russian offensives in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region has actively increased. The enemy uses motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of their offensive tactics.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
