Occupants are trying to transfer troops across the Zherebets River - spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group

The occupiers in the Lyman direction are trying to transfer troops, including across the Zherebets River, in order to create a threat to the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the spokesman of the OSW "Khortytsia" Major Viktor Tregubov on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, writes UNN.

Details

In the Lyman direction, the Russians are trying to transfer troops, including across the Zherebets River, and create a threat to us. Russian assault actions have become very lively and more frequent there. The Lyman direction has come in second place in terms of the number of combat clashes, because this has not happened for a long time. Accordingly, the occupiers are trying to develop something there - said Tregubov.

He noted that the Russian occupiers have increasingly begun to switch to light motorcycle equipment, and the Lyman direction is relatively convenient for such equipment to drive there in the fields.

Addition

The 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Mstyslav the Brave reported on April 21 that the Russians used the "Easter truce" to clear a passage across the Black Zherebets River in order to resume the offensive.

The commander of the crew of unmanned aerial complexes OZBSPP "Typhoon" NGU with the call sign "Skif" reported that in the last month the number of Russian offensives in Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region has actively increased. The enemy uses motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of their offensive tactics.