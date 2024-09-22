Occupants advanced on several fronts, Ukrainian Armed Forces regained positions - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.
The occupiers advanced near Kruglyakivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Nevske, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, the defenders regained their positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.
Recall
According to the General Staff, more than 50% of the total number of clashes took place in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kurakhove directions.
