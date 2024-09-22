Occupants advanced on several fronts, Ukrainian Armed Forces regained positions - DeepState

The occupiers advanced near Kruglyakivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Nevske, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the defenders regained their positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.

Recall

According to the General Staff, more than 50% of the total number of clashes took place in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Kurakhove directions.

