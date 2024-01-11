Number of victims of rocket attack in Kharkiv increases to 11

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94522 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110925 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140706 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171697 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283131 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107010 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88427 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40986 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63071 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50401 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 94522 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261103 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50401 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106862 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106854 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122949 views
Number of victims of rocket attack in Kharkiv increases to 11

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30320 views

A Russian missile strike on a Kharkiv hotel wounds 11 people; one of them is in serious condition. Emergency services respond to the attack.

As of now, 11 people have been injured as a result of a missile attack on a hotel in Kharkiv by Russians. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Among the victims, 4 were men aged 31 to 38, and seven were women aged 23 to 71.

Nine victims were taken to medical institutions. Currently, one of the victims, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition, 8 patients are in moderate and light condition, and 2 were treated on the spot. 

The victims are provided with everything they need and are under medical supervision.

At about 22:30, the enemy attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, with S-300 missiles.

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy attack. The information is being updated.

Recall

The Russian shelling on the evening of January 1 damaged the building of a hotel complex, where more than 30 civilians were staying at the time of the attack. Several cars also caught fire.

Russians hit two missiles near a hotel in the center of Kharkiv, Turkish journalists are among the victims11.01.24, 00:09 • 31557 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

