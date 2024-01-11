Number of victims of rocket attack in Kharkiv increases to 11

As of now, 11 people have been injured as a result of a missile attack on a hotel in Kharkiv by Russians. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Among the victims, 4 were men aged 31 to 38, and seven were women aged 23 to 71.

Nine victims were taken to medical institutions. Currently, one of the victims, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition, 8 patients are in moderate and light condition, and 2 were treated on the spot.

The victims are provided with everything they need and are under medical supervision.

At about 22:30, the enemy attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, with S-300 missiles.

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy attack. The information is being updated.

Recall

The Russian shelling on the evening of January 1 damaged the building of a hotel complex, where more than 30 civilians were staying at the time of the attack. Several cars also caught fire.

