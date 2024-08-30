Number of victims of airstrike in Sumy increases to 10

As a result of the air strike in Sumy, the number of victims increased to 10 people, one person died. This was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Of course, people have suffered, there are up to 10 injured and one death has been reported. Unfortunately, the figures may change as the consequences are still being analyzed and the fire is not yet extinguished - says Artyukh.

Recall

Russian troops conducted an airstrike on an enterprise in Sumythat produces packaging for baby food.

Later, the 48-year-old woman died in hospital from her injuries.