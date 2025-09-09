$41.250.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Number of non-bank financial institutions reduced in Ukraine: among 10 excluded from the register are a pawnshop and financial companies

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The National Bank of Ukraine revoked licenses of a number of financial institutions, including 5 financial companies, a risky insurer, and a pawnshop. At the same time, two insurance brokers were added to the registers.

The National Bank of Ukraine has revoked licenses from a number of financial institutions. However, two insurance brokers have been included in the registers. As for banking groups, their number has not changed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

In August 2025, the NBU "thinned out" the register of participants in the non-bank financial market. Seven financial institutions were forcibly excluded from the registers:

  • 5 financial companies;
    • 1 risky insurer;
      • 1 pawnshop.

        In addition, there were changes in the register regarding 2 credit unions and 1 insurance broker - they were excluded from the registers at the initiative of the applicants.

        The National Bank regulator also reports that two insurance brokers have been included in the registers.

        The number of banking groups has not changed (16). The number of non-bank financial groups decreased by one in August (39).

        According to the NBU, as of early September:

        1. 418 financial companies were operating in the non-bank financial services market (there were 423).
          1. Also, 418 financial companies (there were 423).
            1. 50 non-life insurers (there were 51).
              1. 10 life insurers (number unchanged).
                1. One insurer with special status.
                  1. 104 pawnshops (there were 105).
                    1. 88 credit unions (there were 90).
                      1. One lessor (number unchanged).
                        1. 5 insurance brokers (there were 44).
                          1. 4 and 74 collection companies (number unchanged).

                            15 payment systems created by residents, including state-owned ones (number unchanged), and 10 international ones (number unchanged) operate in the payment market.

                            Addition

                            At the same time, 17 payment institutions (number unchanged), 12 financial institutions entitled to provide payment services (number unchanged), one bank - electronic money issuer (number unchanged), and one postal operator (number unchanged) operate in the market of financial payment service providers.

                            Recall

                            Banks expect that Ukrainians will take out more loans, including mortgages, and for the first time in a year expect an improvement in loan quality, according to the results of the NBU survey at the end of Q2 2025.

                            Ihor Telezhnikov

