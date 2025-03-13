NSDC reacted to the statement from the Kremlin about ceasefire: it is not an official refusal of Russia, the decision there is made by Putin
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation is rejecting a 30-day ceasefire, trying to distort reality and present itself as a peacemaker. Ushakov is manipulating, demonstrating that the Russian Federation still wants peace.
In Russia, expressing "disinterest" in a 30-day ceasefire, they are trying to distort reality and present themselves as the "main peacemaker", but this is not an official refusal of the Russian Federation, because the decision there is made by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Details
"Russia traditionally tries to distort reality and present itself as the "main peacemaker". This is how Ushakov's words about disinterest in a short-term ceasefire for 30 days can be interpreted. Importantly, Ushakov's words are not an official refusal of Russia as of now. The decision there is made by Putin", - wrote Kovalenko.
He noted that Ushakov is manipulating and demonstrating that Russia still wants "peace", and a ceasefire is "not the way to peace".
"Manipulation to have a corridor of opportunities to continue the war and push through their vision", - Kovalenko pointed out.
Remind
The Kremlin outlined Russia's position on the settlement of the war with Ukraine. Putin's representative for international affairs, Yuriy Ushakov, stressed that Russia seeks a long-term settlement, not a truce.