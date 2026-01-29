Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky will remain in pre-trial detention – the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended his detention period until March 25, 2026. The lawyers' petition for the oligarch's release was denied. The relevant court ruling is available to the editorial office.

This court decision seems entirely logical, given the seriousness of the charges against Kolomoisky. Specifically, it concerns accusations of:

contract killing of a lawyer;

stealing tens of billions of hryvnias from Ukrainians from PrivatBank, as recognized by the High Court of England;

appropriation of over UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta;

Kolomoisky is also wanted in the US for purchasing real estate and metallurgical plants in that country with funds stolen from PrivatBank.

As political expert Oleh Posternak previously noted, to avoid prison and attract attention, the oligarch recently made a series of sensational statements. Most of them harm Ukraine, and Russian propagandists eagerly exploit this.

"A person who, according to numerous criminal proceedings, has been robbing Ukraine of tens of billions of dollars for decades, invites journalists to listen to his statements. But in reality, Kolomoisky's only statement should be a confession and repentance before the people of Ukraine for the evil he has caused. This is the statement Ukrainians are waiting for from Kolomoisky," he added.