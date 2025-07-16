Noticed a bow, arrows, and a holster in the car: a man was detained near the Capitol in the USA

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 8230 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 19556 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 22771 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 31436 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 95868 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 54395 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 70219 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88221 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90439 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95452 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Government resignation delayed: another clash between Honcharenko and HetmantsevJuly 16, 10:38 AM • 4634 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 74105 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89117 views
SAP opened proceedings against Stefanishyna: what is known03:39 PM • 7084 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMA06:05 PM • 4490 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 95872 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89234 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 243420 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 160149 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 162159 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 110801 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 136397 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 81274 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 96534 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 122933 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

Noticed a bow, arrows, and a holster in the car: a man was detained near the Capitol in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Police arrested a man near the US Capitol after discovering a bow, arrows, and an empty holster in his car. The car owner also admitted to possessing a weapon.

Noticed a bow, arrows, and a holster in the car: a man was detained near the Capitol in the USA

Police arrested a man near the US Capitol after finding a bow and arrows in his car. The man also admitted to having a weapon in the car, UNN reports with reference to USA Today.

Details

Initially, officers' attention was drawn to an unusual car parked on Pennsylvania Avenue, with a tricycle attached to its roof.

The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House09.03.25, 16:44 • 22661 view

According to the spokesman, upon closer inspection, officers saw a bow and arrows in plain sight, as well as an empty pistol holster. The owner of the car was immediately found behind the northern barricade of the Capitol and detained.

Additionally

In 2024, the US Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section investigated 9,474 statements and direct threats against members of Congress, including their families and staff, according to a press release dated February 3, 2025, which is more than the 3,939 investigations in 2017.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States Congress
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9