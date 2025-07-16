Noticed a bow, arrows, and a holster in the car: a man was detained near the Capitol in the USA

Police arrested a man near the US Capitol after finding a bow and arrows in his car. The man also admitted to having a weapon in the car, UNN reports with reference to USA Today.

Initially, officers' attention was drawn to an unusual car parked on Pennsylvania Avenue, with a tricycle attached to its roof.

According to the spokesman, upon closer inspection, officers saw a bow and arrows in plain sight, as well as an empty pistol holster. The owner of the car was immediately found behind the northern barricade of the Capitol and detained.

In 2024, the US Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section investigated 9,474 statements and direct threats against members of Congress, including their families and staff, according to a press release dated February 3, 2025, which is more than the 3,939 investigations in 2017.