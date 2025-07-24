$41.770.00
Not so fast: Kyiv City State Administration clarified whether Zhytniy Market really received protected status

Kyiv • UNN

 86 views

Zhytniy Market will receive the status of a newly discovered monument within a month after the approval of the registration documentation. After that, preparations will begin for submitting an application to the Ministry of Culture to obtain the status of a cultural heritage object.

Not so fast: Kyiv City State Administration clarified whether Zhytniy Market really received protected status

Within a month, Zhytniy Market will receive the status of a newly discovered monument. The next step is to submit an application to the Ministry of Culture to obtain the status of a cultural heritage object, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Unfortunately, the information disseminated in the media that the market building has allegedly already received protected status does not correspond to reality. Of course, we would like everything to happen so quickly, but the legislation sets different deadlines 

— emphasized Maryna Solovyova, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection.

She explained that today the Consultative Council on Cultural Heritage Protection approved the accounting documentation for this object at 16 Verkhniy Val Street.

As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration, after the approval of the Consultative Council's protocol, which should take place within two days, the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection will have 30 days to develop a draft order on including Zhytniy Market in the list of newly discovered cultural heritage objects in Kyiv.

And only after that does the preparation of the submission to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine begin – no more than 30 days are also allotted for this. The final decision on granting monument status will be made by the Ministry itself 

- summarized the Kyiv City State Administration.

Earlier

Yevheniya Kuleba, a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, reported that the capital's Zhytniy Market had received protected status and only restoration work could be carried out on the object. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv
