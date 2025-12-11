$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 3520 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 6988 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 11568 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 11217 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 14861 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14178 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15197 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16181 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35058 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21748 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units: the General Staff clarified where servicemen are sent after AWOL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The General Staff stated that servicemen who returned after AWOL are sent to all combat brigades, and not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units. The mechanism for transferring military personnel between units and appointing them to positions after AWOL has also been simplified.

Not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units: the General Staff clarified where servicemen are sent after AWOL

The General Staff made a statement regarding the return of servicemen after AWOL and emphasized that they are sent to all combat brigades, and not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units, UNN reports.

Servicemen who returned to reserve battalions after AWOL are sent to all combat brigades that need personnel replenishment, including the Air Assault Forces and assault units.

- the message says.

Details

The General Staff emphasized that they are taking systemic steps to simplify the mechanisms for transferring servicemen between military units and moving away from the "paper army."

A simplified mechanism has recently been introduced for sending a recommendation letter from a military unit to which a serviceman wishes to transfer to the military unit where he is serving, using electronic document management tools. The introduced mechanism guarantees that the recommendation letter will be considered by the commander of the military unit as soon as possible.

 - the message says.

Thanks to this, as noted by the General Staff, the serviceman will not need to apply with a recommendation letter to lower-level commanders (squad, platoon, company, battalion), which reduces subjective factors in decision-making and the number of approvals by heads of structural units.

Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"08.12.25, 11:07 • 16332 views

In addition, the mechanism for appointing servicemen who returned after unauthorized abandonment of a unit (AWOL) to positions in new military units has been simplified.

The changes exclude intermediate links in the processing of documents, including the army corps, operational command, branch, etc. Documents for appointment are submitted directly from the military unit to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These steps are designed to speed up the appointment of servicemen to positions, make the process of their transfer more transparent, and eliminate manipulations by individual officials regarding obstruction of such transfers. The introduced changes do not change the conditions for returning to service after AWOL.

- the message says.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes that these changes make it impractical for servicemen to commit AWOL with the hope of transferring to a chosen military unit.

How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions08.12.25, 12:00 • 17688 views

Recommendation letters, which are now purely electronic, should not be a way to transfer from a combat brigade that performs tasks in an active sector of the front to a military unit with more comfortable service conditions. There are other legal, standardized tools for transferring between units, not AWOL.

- summarized the General Staff.

Recall

Earlier, the analytical project DeepState reported that it is possible to return from AWOL only to the Air Assault Forces or assault regiments.

Antonina Tumanova

