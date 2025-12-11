Not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units: the General Staff clarified where servicemen are sent after AWOL

The General Staff made a statement regarding the return of servicemen after AWOL and emphasized that they are sent to all combat brigades, and not only to the Air Assault Forces and assault units, UNN reports.

Servicemen who returned to reserve battalions after AWOL are sent to all combat brigades that need personnel replenishment, including the Air Assault Forces and assault units. - the message says.

The General Staff emphasized that they are taking systemic steps to simplify the mechanisms for transferring servicemen between military units and moving away from the "paper army."

A simplified mechanism has recently been introduced for sending a recommendation letter from a military unit to which a serviceman wishes to transfer to the military unit where he is serving, using electronic document management tools. The introduced mechanism guarantees that the recommendation letter will be considered by the commander of the military unit as soon as possible. - the message says.

Thanks to this, as noted by the General Staff, the serviceman will not need to apply with a recommendation letter to lower-level commanders (squad, platoon, company, battalion), which reduces subjective factors in decision-making and the number of approvals by heads of structural units.

In addition, the mechanism for appointing servicemen who returned after unauthorized abandonment of a unit (AWOL) to positions in new military units has been simplified.

The changes exclude intermediate links in the processing of documents, including the army corps, operational command, branch, etc. Documents for appointment are submitted directly from the military unit to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These steps are designed to speed up the appointment of servicemen to positions, make the process of their transfer more transparent, and eliminate manipulations by individual officials regarding obstruction of such transfers. The introduced changes do not change the conditions for returning to service after AWOL. - the message says.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes that these changes make it impractical for servicemen to commit AWOL with the hope of transferring to a chosen military unit.

Recommendation letters, which are now purely electronic, should not be a way to transfer from a combat brigade that performs tasks in an active sector of the front to a military unit with more comfortable service conditions. There are other legal, standardized tools for transferring between units, not AWOL. - summarized the General Staff.

Earlier, the analytical project DeepState reported that it is possible to return from AWOL only to the Air Assault Forces or assault regiments.