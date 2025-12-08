$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 162 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:30 AM • 1478 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12054 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 9636 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22254 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34857 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31699 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35534 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57554 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 66802 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia is seizing territory in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the start of the war - The TelegraphDecember 8, 12:03 AM • 10645 views
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 9924 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 6312 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 17368 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 17149 views
Publications
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12042 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 61775 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 71218 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 82606 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104004 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12042 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 47570 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58017 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 58979 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Financial Times
Film

How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In Ukraine, punishment for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit is provided in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years. However, a serviceman may be exempted from criminal liability if he voluntarily returns to service.

How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions

In Ukraine, unauthorized abandonment of a military unit (AWOL) or place of service is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, but this liability can be avoided. How to do this and what is the algorithm for returning to service - lawyer Maryna Bekalo explained in a comment to UNN.

Responsibility for AWOL

As Bekalo said, according to current legislation, responsibility for actions such as unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service by a serviceman, failure to report for duty on time for more than 3 days without valid reasons, committed in a combat situation or under martial law, is provided for by Article 407 of the Criminal Code in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years.

Exemption from liability

The lawyer notes that, in accordance with Article 401 of the Criminal Code, a serviceman who has committed an offense under Article 407 of the Criminal Code may be exempted from criminal liability if he voluntarily applied with a petition to the investigator, prosecutor, or court about his intention to return to this or another military unit or to the place of service to continue military service and if there is a written consent of the commander (chief) of the military unit (institution) to continue military service by such person.

Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot14.11.25, 09:50 • 33267 views

Algorithm for returning to service

According to Bekalo, if a serviceman was AWOL for more than 3 days and if information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations by law enforcement agencies and criminal proceedings were initiated, in order to be exempted from criminal liability, the serviceman must:

Submit a report via the Army+ application to obtain written consent for further military service. Officials of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine process such reports.

After receiving the report, the Military Law Enforcement Service organizes interaction with the serviceman, verification and clarification of the personal data of this serviceman, as well as documents necessary for him to continue military service, and also interaction with the command of the reserve battalion.

Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered05.09.25, 18:10 • 96119 views

After receiving confirmation in Army+, the serviceman has 24 hours to arrive at the relevant Military Law Enforcement Service management body, receive an order there and go to the reserve unit. While his case is being considered, the serviceman is in the reserve unit.

After receiving written consent from the military command, the serviceman must submit a petition to the prosecutor, the pre-trial investigation body (SBI or National Police) or the court, stating his intention to return to service.

After considering the petition and the consent of the command, the materials for release are sent to the court, which makes the appropriate decision.

Having received the court decision, the serviceman provides the decision to the commander and returns to service, to the previous place of military service, or possibly to another military unit. All these issues are resolved during the transfer of materials to the court, which makes the appropriate decision regarding the return of the serviceman to the place of military service.

Only prison: Rada wants to abolish suspended sentences for military personnel for insubordination27.08.25, 10:41 • 8271 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine