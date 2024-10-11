Not only personnel rotations: Umerov announces creation of supervisory boards in the Defense Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the creation of supervisory boards for the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator. There were also personnel changes: new deputy ministers were appointed.
On Friday, October 11, a number of personnel changes took place at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In addition to personnel rotations, the ministry expects to create supervisory boards for the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO). This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.
Details
According to Umerov, the dismissal of Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Deputy Defense Minister was made on his own recommendation. By another motion, the government appointed Serhiy Boyev to the post. He has important experience that will help us further integrate Ukraine into European defense structures.
In addition, Brigadier General of Justice Seriy Melnyk, call sign “Marsel,” was appointed Umerov's deputy. He will be responsible for educational, medical, humanitarian and human capital policies.
Most importantly, we have finally established supervisory boards for the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (SLO). Supervisory boards are an important element for effective and transparent procurement management. Their appointment is an important step towards compliance with international standards
According to him, this guarantees independent control over the processes, minimizes corruption risks, and increases confidence in the system both within the country and on the part of international partners.
The councils will consist of Ukrainian and international experts, which will allow us to integrate the best international experience in reforming our defense sector.
It has been a long journey to ensure transparency and openness in this process. We continue to strengthen Ukraine, step by step, together with our partners
Recall
On Friday, October 11, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Deputy Defense Minister. On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the proposal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, appointed Serhiy Boyev to the post of Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration.
In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk as Deputy Defense Minister.