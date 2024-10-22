Not only for alcohol, but also for the military: the CPD explained what distilleries in rf are for, and why they are under attack
In Russia, 4 distilleries used to produce fuel and explosives for military purposes were attacked. The CPJ explains the logic behind the attacks on these strategic facilities.
Four alcohol production plants were attacked on the territory of Russia: according to the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, this attack has logic, since the relevant enterprises are used in Russia not only for alcohol, but also for military fuel and explosives, UNN reports.
Ukrainian UAVs attacked 4 companies in Russia:
“Biochem - molasses processing and ethanol production;
Luzhkovsky distillery;
Efremov Distillery;
An industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region.
The CPA explained that the relevant distilleries in Russia are used for the production of not only alcohol. They are also involved in providing fuel for the military needs of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as explosives. “That's why they are being attacked,” the agency emphasized.
For the first time, CNN journalists showed how a unit that is part of the GURlaunches Ukrainian long-range drones “Lyuty” across Russian territory.
