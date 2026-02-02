$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
08:20 AM • 1286 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 5594 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 12817 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 24696 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 34927 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 26516 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 39101 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23295 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15772 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13424 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
Publications
Exclusives
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
Kyiv • UNN

 • 15774 views

President Zelenskyy announced a new round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on Wednesday and Thursday. Both a trilateral and a bilateral format with the US are planned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be not only a trilateral format but also a bilateral format with America. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

Our team continues to work with the American side so that real solutions for peace can be scaled up. Today there was a meeting with our delegation – the guys are already on their way. Meetings will be on Wednesday and Thursday. And not only a trilateral format, but also our bilateral format with America. There is something to agree on, there is content that needs further work. We are ready for security guarantees. Government officials are working on the reconstruction and further development of Ukraine, our teams are actively engaged in this 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that it is important that at this time America also resolutely supports dialogue – all available opportunities for dialogue – and accordingly works with the Russian side.

Recall

The second round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral contacts between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began, will take place on February 4-5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine