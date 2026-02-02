Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be not only a trilateral format but also a bilateral format with America. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Our team continues to work with the American side so that real solutions for peace can be scaled up. Today there was a meeting with our delegation – the guys are already on their way. Meetings will be on Wednesday and Thursday. And not only a trilateral format, but also our bilateral format with America. There is something to agree on, there is content that needs further work. We are ready for security guarantees. Government officials are working on the reconstruction and further development of Ukraine, our teams are actively engaged in this - said Zelenskyy.

He added that it is important that at this time America also resolutely supports dialogue – all available opportunities for dialogue – and accordingly works with the Russian side.

The second round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral contacts between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began, will take place on February 4-5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.