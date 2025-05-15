Not a gift: Qatar talks about transferring Boeing for Trump

Qatar is not planning to donate a plane to US President Donald Trump, but is discussing the transfer of the aircraft at the official intergovernmental level. This was stated in an interview with by Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reports UNN.

According to him, the possibility of transferring a Boeing 747-8 wide-body aircraft to the United States for use by Trump as Air Force One is solely an agreement between governments, not a gift to the US President personally. At the same time, the agreement is currently under consideration by both countries.

This is a very simple intergovernmental agreement. The Qatari Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense are currently discussing the possibility of transferring one of our 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One. This issue is at the stage of legal examination - said Al Thani.

He added that he does not understand why the situation has become so widely publicized in the media, while if the transfer of the aircraft is deemed illegal, the agreement will be canceled.

"We will not do anything illegal. If there was something illegal, there would be many ways to hide such agreements so that they would not become public. This is a very transparent exchange between the two governments. I don't see any scandal in this," said the Qatari sheikh.

Recently, ABC News reported that Qatar intends to donate a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the United States, which is also called a "flying palace." The aircraft is likely to be used as the new Air Force One of the US President.

