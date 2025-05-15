Not a gift: Qatar talks about transferring Boeing for Trump

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 11579 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 04:00 PM • 85276 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 02:42 PM • 47343 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 95360 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 54192 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 46463 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 99921 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 56264 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72716 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 63111 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.4m/s
63%
742mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 31138 views

Kyiv has still not received an answer as to whether Putin will go to negotiations in Turkey - media

May 14, 03:22 PM • 7802 views

In Kyiv on May 15, the main flag of the state will be lowered: what is the reason

May 14, 04:16 PM • 19309 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 41412 views

"An explosion will occur with a parade of movements of national minorities": the National Security and Defense Council commented on Naryshkin's statement about attempts to "dismember" Russia

08:12 PM • 6640 views
Publications

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 41466 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 85276 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 95360 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 99921 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 130017 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 31200 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 54742 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 65703 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 63110 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 71336 views
Actual

Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Not a gift: Qatar talks about transferring Boeing for Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Qatar is not planning to give the plane to Trump, but is discussing the transfer of the aircraft at the intergovernmental level. We are talking about a Boeing 747-8 for use as Air Force One, the agreement is currently at the stage of legal expertise.

Not a gift: Qatar talks about transferring Boeing for Trump

Qatar is not planning to donate a plane to US President Donald Trump, but is discussing the transfer of the aircraft at the official intergovernmental level. This was stated in an interview with by Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the possibility of transferring a Boeing 747-8 wide-body aircraft to the United States for use by Trump as Air Force One is solely an agreement between governments, not a gift to the US President personally. At the same time, the agreement is currently under consideration by both countries.

This is a very simple intergovernmental agreement. The Qatari Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense are currently discussing the possibility of transferring one of our 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One. This issue is at the stage of legal examination

- said Al Thani.

Trump signed a $1.2 trillion economic cooperation agreement with Qatar - White House14.05.25, 19:41 • 2134 views

He added that he does not understand why the situation has become so widely publicized in the media, while if the transfer of the aircraft is deemed illegal, the agreement will be canceled.

"We will not do anything illegal. If there was something illegal, there would be many ways to hide such agreements so that they would not become public. This is a very transparent exchange between the two governments. I don't see any scandal in this," said the Qatari sheikh.

Context

Recently, ABC News reported that Qatar intends to donate a Boeing 747-8 aircraft to the United States, which is also called a "flying palace." The aircraft is likely to be used as the new Air Force One of the US President.

Let us remind you

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have pledged to pay off Syria's debt to the World Bank, removing one obstacle for the country's new leadership in obtaining funds from the international lender at a time when it is trying to revive its war-torn economy.

Qatar is working with the U.S. on an agreement with Iran - Trump 14.05.25, 22:46 • 1792 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Boeing 747
Air Force One
White House
Donald Trump
Qatar
Brent
$65.80
Bitcoin
$103,464.90
S&P 500
$5,892.31
Tesla
$348.33
Газ TTF
$35.05
Золото
$3,185.30
Ethereum
$2,594.19