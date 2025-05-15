$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10842 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15535 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24206 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65541 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87465 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150098 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141410 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281538 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103706 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71890 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Norway will transfer all promised F-16s to Ukraine by the end of 2025 - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

The Minister of Defense of Norway stated that all F-16 aircraft promised to Ukraine will be delivered by the end of 2025. Some of the aircraft have already been handed over, but their number is not disclosed.

Norway will transfer all promised F-16s to Ukraine by the end of 2025 - Minister of Defense

Norwegian Defense Minister Ture Sandvik said that Norway will complete the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine during 2025. He announced this in a comment to NRK, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sandvik, some of the aircraft have already been delivered, but he did not specify the exact number due to security issues.

The donation of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding as planned, but due to concerns about the operational security of Ukraine and after dialogue with Ukraine, we do not want to disclose how many Norwegian aircraft have been transferred.

- said the minister.

Last year, the government also increased support for the Ukrainian Air Force by NOK 1.3 billion.

With this grant, Norway is contributing to improving Ukraine's air defense in cooperation with other members of the Air Defense Coalition.

- he added.

Recall

The Czech Republic agreed with a coalition of partners to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft at Czech bases. Since the beginning of the year, half a million rounds of ammunition have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that he expects to receive 1.8 million shells. Negotiations were also underway to create a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarPolitics
Norway
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
