Norway will transfer all promised F-16s to Ukraine by the end of 2025 - Minister of Defense

Norwegian Defense Minister Ture Sandvik said that Norway will complete the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine during 2025. He announced this in a comment to NRK, writes UNN.

According to Sandvik, some of the aircraft have already been delivered, but he did not specify the exact number due to security issues.

The donation of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding as planned, but due to concerns about the operational security of Ukraine and after dialogue with Ukraine, we do not want to disclose how many Norwegian aircraft have been transferred. - said the minister.

Last year, the government also increased support for the Ukrainian Air Force by NOK 1.3 billion.

With this grant, Norway is contributing to improving Ukraine's air defense in cooperation with other members of the Air Defense Coalition. - he added.

The Czech Republic agreed with a coalition of partners to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft at Czech bases. Since the beginning of the year, half a million rounds of ammunition have already been delivered to Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that he expects to receive 1.8 million shells. Negotiations were also underway to create a Czech-Ukrainian F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic.