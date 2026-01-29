Norway chose South Korean K239 Chunmoo MLRS instead of American HIMARS

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 4330 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 12703 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 15896 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 14382 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 14289 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 17018 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 19297 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14022 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 25357 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24464 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10865 views
Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from GermanyJanuary 28, 08:46 PM • 3340 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34January 28, 08:56 PM • 5324 views
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollarJanuary 28, 09:19 PM • 5608 views
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdown12:39 AM • 4172 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 36256 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 65286 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 91890 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 71210 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 89868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Germany
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 10881 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 38678 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 37168 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43806 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 46402 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Norway chose South Korean K239 Chunmoo MLRS instead of American HIMARS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Norway will purchase South Korean K239 Chunmoo MLRS for $2 billion. This will strengthen defense in the Arctic regions and deter Russian aggression.

Norway chose South Korean K239 Chunmoo MLRS instead of American HIMARS

The Norwegian Parliament has approved the allocation of $2 billion for the purchase of long-range artillery to strengthen defense in the Arctic regions. Despite the lack of an official announcement, government sources confirm that Oslo has opted for the South Korean K239 Chunmoo system, which won out over the well-known American M142 HIMARS systems. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main factors in favor of the K239 Chunmoo were its ability to hit targets at a distance of up to 500 km and the ability of the manufacturer Hanwha Aerospace to ensure extremely short delivery times. Norwegian parliamentarians emphasize that this weapon is critically important for deterring potential Russian aggression in the common border area in the north. The allocated 19.5 billion kroner are planned to be used to purchase 16 launchers and a significant stock of missiles.

Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from Germany28.01.26, 22:46 • 3374 views

Norway also considered developing its own European analogue of the MLRS, but this path was deemed too long and expensive. Instead, South Korea offers not only ready-made equipment, but also potential localization of ammunition production, which is already successfully implemented in Poland. This will allow Norway to quickly increase its firepower in a strategically important region.

HIMARS' loss in the Scandinavian market

The American HIMARS, despite its effectiveness in the war in Ukraine, lost the tender due to overloaded production capacities in the United States and long waiting lists. For Norway, the time factor was decisive, as threats in the Arctic require immediate strengthening of the army. Thus, the K239 Chunmoo continues its offensive in the European arms market, demonstrating the advantage of the Korean military-industrial complex in terms of speed and flexibility of production. 

Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times02.10.25, 09:36 • 36176 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
South Korea
Norway
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS
Poland