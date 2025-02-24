Norway announced new aid to Ukraine: 300 million euros will go to the energy sector

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7496 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 25410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 56605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35338 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111586 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147211 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115099 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53252 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80049 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33508 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103683 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 56605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138217 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131887 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133812 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162379 views
Norway announced new aid to Ukraine: 300 million euros will go to the energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25801 views

Norway will allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine for humanitarian needs and support for civilians. An additional 300 million euros will be directed to energy infrastructure and industry.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced a new €1 billion aid package for Ukraine, which will be allocated for humanitarian needs and support for civilians. In particular, 300 million euros are envisaged to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by him during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We will continue to provide strong support to Ukraine, support those principles that are the basis for a lasting and just peace. I want to reiterate that by uniting our voices we become stronger. Regarding Norway, I want to emphasize that we will allocate one billion euros for humanitarian support and support for civilians

- said the Prime Minister of Norway.

Støre also reported that an additional 300 million euros will be allocated to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, taking into account the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In addition, he announced financial guarantees of 4 million euros for the reconstruction and improvement of Ukraine's infrastructure.

"And we have also opened a direct channel of investment in your industry - 300 million euros will be allocated to your industry. And perhaps we can cooperate with you in many areas, especially when it comes to drones," Støre added.

Also, in 2025, Norway plans to allocate 3.5 billion euros to continue supporting Ukraine.

Recall

Norway has committed to support Ukraine for a total of at least 155 billion Norwegian kroner (13.3 billion euros) through the Nansen Support Program over an eight-year period from 2023 to 2030.

Of these, 35 billion Norwegian kroner (3 billion euros) are allocated for 2025, of which 22.5 billion (1.93 billion euros) go to military support, and 12.5 billion (1.07 billion euros) to civilian purposes.

Norway has also contributed 12 billion kroner (1 billion euros) in 2022-23. These funds are in addition to the support through the Nansen Support Program.

Alina Volianska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

