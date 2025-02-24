Norway announced new aid to Ukraine: 300 million euros will go to the energy sector

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced a new €1 billion aid package for Ukraine, which will be allocated for humanitarian needs and support for civilians. In particular, 300 million euros are envisaged to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was stated by him during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We will continue to provide strong support to Ukraine, support those principles that are the basis for a lasting and just peace. I want to reiterate that by uniting our voices we become stronger. Regarding Norway, I want to emphasize that we will allocate one billion euros for humanitarian support and support for civilians - said the Prime Minister of Norway.

Støre also reported that an additional 300 million euros will be allocated to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure, taking into account the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In addition, he announced financial guarantees of 4 million euros for the reconstruction and improvement of Ukraine's infrastructure.

"And we have also opened a direct channel of investment in your industry - 300 million euros will be allocated to your industry. And perhaps we can cooperate with you in many areas, especially when it comes to drones," Støre added.

Also, in 2025, Norway plans to allocate 3.5 billion euros to continue supporting Ukraine.

Norway has committed to support Ukraine for a total of at least 155 billion Norwegian kroner (13.3 billion euros) through the Nansen Support Program over an eight-year period from 2023 to 2030.

Of these, 35 billion Norwegian kroner (3 billion euros) are allocated for 2025, of which 22.5 billion (1.93 billion euros) go to military support, and 12.5 billion (1.07 billion euros) to civilian purposes.

Norway has also contributed 12 billion kroner (1 billion euros) in 2022-23. These funds are in addition to the support through the Nansen Support Program.