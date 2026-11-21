Water supply on Kyiv’s left bank has stabilized, and pressure in the water supply networks meets regulatory standards. At the same time, reduced water pressure is still being recorded in a number of districts on the capital’s right bank. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal, UNN writes.

Pressure in the water supply networks in the left-bank part of the capital has stabilized and meets regulatory standards - the utility said.

At the same time, the water supply networks in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts remain under reduced pressure.

Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to monitor the operation of the water supply system and are working to restore a stable water supply in other districts of the capital.

Disruptions to water supply reported in five districts of Kyiv