07:08 PM • 5886 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
05:04 PM • 14360 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 24927 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 19529 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 18314 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 24673 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 33262 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 36650 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18381 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18929 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Oslo to investigate possible leak of laureate's name

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

The Norwegian Nobel Institute is conducting an internal investigation into a possible leak of information about the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Betting odds for María Corina Machado to win have unexpectedly surged on betting sites.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Oslo to investigate possible leak of laureate's name

Suspicions have arisen that even before the official announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, which was awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, her name might have been known, UNN reports, citing DW and Handelsblatt.

According to media reports, the Norwegian Nobel Institute is conducting an internal investigation into a possible leak.

According to journalists, on the night of October 10, bets on Machado's victory unexpectedly increased on one of the betting sites. Several of them were for tens of thousands of dollars. It is reported that one player registered on the platform for the first time and bet $67,820 (about 58,500 euros) on Machado's victory. At the same time, neither political scientists nor betting analysts considered her a likely winner.

Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize10.10.25, 19:15 • 2908 views

Recall

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people. Donald Trump did not receive the award, despite his lobbying campaign.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Venezuela
Donald Trump