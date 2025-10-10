Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Oslo to investigate possible leak of laureate's name

Suspicions have arisen that even before the official announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, which was awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, her name might have been known, UNN reports, citing DW and Handelsblatt.

According to media reports, the Norwegian Nobel Institute is conducting an internal investigation into a possible leak.

According to journalists, on the night of October 10, bets on Machado's victory unexpectedly increased on one of the betting sites. Several of them were for tens of thousands of dollars. It is reported that one player registered on the platform for the first time and bet $67,820 (about 58,500 euros) on Machado's victory. At the same time, neither political scientists nor betting analysts considered her a likely winner.

Recall

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people. Donald Trump did not receive the award, despite his lobbying campaign.