"No words to describe Russian murderers" - Sybiha reacted to the UAV strike on Bohodukhiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian drone attack on a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, which occurred on the night of February 11. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

There are no words to describe the Russian murderers who directed a combat drone at a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, killing three toddlers - two two-year-old boys and a one-year-old girl - along with their 24-year-old father. Only the wounded pregnant mother with burns survived.