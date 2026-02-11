"No words to describe Russian murderers" - Sybiha reacted to the UAV strike on Bohodukhiv
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian drone attack on a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, which occurred on the night of February 11. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.
There are no words to describe the Russian murderers who directed a combat drone at a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, killing three toddlers - two two-year-old boys and a one-year-old girl - along with their 24-year-old father. Only the wounded pregnant mother with burns survived.
Sybiha added that the actions of the aggressor state and terrorist - the Russian Federation - cannot go unpunished.
Every Russian criminal responsible for this and other atrocities must be brought to justice. All international efforts aimed at achieving real accountability must be accelerated.
In Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, the bodies of an entire family were found under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian drone.