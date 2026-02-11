$43.090.06
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 11185 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 11750 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 15886 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27151 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23099 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37560 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37932 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33445 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32634 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
"No words to describe Russian murderers" - Sybiha reacted to the UAV strike on Bohodukhiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian drone attack on a residential building in Bohodukhiv, which killed three children and their 24-year-old father. He emphasized that the actions of the aggressor state cannot go unpunished, and every Russian criminal must face justice.

"No words to describe Russian murderers" - Sybiha reacted to the UAV strike on Bohodukhiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian drone attack on a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, which occurred on the night of February 11. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

There are no words to describe the Russian murderers who directed a combat drone at a residential building in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, killing three toddlers - two two-year-old boys and a one-year-old girl - along with their 24-year-old father. Only the wounded pregnant mother with burns survived.

 - reads the post of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha added that the actions of the aggressor state and terrorist - the Russian Federation - cannot go unpunished.

Every Russian criminal responsible for this and other atrocities must be brought to justice. All international efforts aimed at achieving real accountability must be accelerated.

- stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

In Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, the bodies of an entire family were found under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian drone.

Yevhen Ustimenko

