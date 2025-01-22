No unusual situations, but tension remains: what is happening on the border with Belarus

Although there are currently no unusual situations on the border with Belarus, the tension does not disappear. Ukraine is actively strengthening its defense, and border guards are preparing for possible threats, as the neighboring country, which supports Russia, continues to keep troops near our borders.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

The tasks of the State Border Guard Service are diverse, and our border guard units perform them even in difficult areas, including the front line, the border with Russia and Belarus. They also protect the state border with the European Union and the border with Moldova. Each of these areas differs significantly from each other - Demchenko said.

As for the border with Belarus, the spokesperson noted that there are no changes in the situation.

As noted earlier, this area is a priority and important, as Belarus continues to support the terrorist country of Russia. It maintains its units near the border, although their number is insignificant both in terms of numbers and composition. However, according to Demchenko, these units are stationed in the direction of our border, demonstrating that Belarus expects a threat from Ukraine.

"In their statements, including Lukashenko's, Belarus shifts the responsibility to Ukraine, forgetting that it was Ukraine that once opened the border for Russian troops who invaded our territory," added the SBGS spokesman.

He emphasized that there are currently no unusual situations on this section of the border. However, Ukraine continues to build up its defense capabilities, both in terms of engineering and fortifications, to be ready to counter any threat if the situation changes.

Demchenko also noted that Ukraine's intelligence units, including the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense, are closely monitoring the situation and analyzing possible threats.

The spokesperson also added that there are currently no Russian units or troops on the territory of Belarus that could form a strike group to invade Ukraine.

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said that Belarus continues to escalate the situation with military exercises.