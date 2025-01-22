No unusual situations, but tension remains: what is happening on the border with Belarus

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 93412 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100947 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108901 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103947 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103798 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
No unusual situations, but tension remains: what is happening on the border with Belarus

No unusual situations, but tension remains: what is happening on the border with Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30109 views

There are no unusual situations on the border with Belarus, but tensions remain due to the presence of Belarusian troops. Ukraine is strengthening its defense and preparing for possible threats.

Although there are currently no unusual situations on the border with Belarus, the tension does not disappear. Ukraine is actively strengthening its defense, and border guards are preparing for possible threats, as the neighboring country, which supports Russia, continues to keep troops near our borders.

This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

The tasks of the State Border Guard Service are diverse, and our border guard units perform them even in difficult areas, including the front line, the border with Russia and Belarus. They also protect the state border with the European Union and the border with Moldova. Each of these areas differs significantly from each other

- Demchenko said.

As for the border with Belarus, the spokesperson noted that there are no changes in the situation.

As noted earlier, this area is a priority and important, as Belarus continues to support the terrorist country of Russia. It maintains its units near the border, although their number is insignificant both in terms of numbers and composition. However, according to Demchenko, these units are stationed in the direction of our border, demonstrating that Belarus expects a threat from Ukraine.

"In their statements, including Lukashenko's, Belarus shifts the responsibility to Ukraine, forgetting that it was Ukraine that once opened the border for Russian troops who invaded our territory," added the SBGS spokesman.

He emphasized that there are currently no unusual situations on this section of the border. However, Ukraine continues to build up its defense capabilities, both in terms of engineering and fortifications, to be ready to counter any threat if the situation changes.

Demchenko also noted that Ukraine's intelligence units, including the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense, are closely monitoring the situation and analyzing possible threats.

The spokesperson also added that there are currently no Russian units or troops on the territory of Belarus that could form a strike group to invade Ukraine.

Previously

A spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said that Belarus continues to escalate the situation with military exercises.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

