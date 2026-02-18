No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 10998 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 24150 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 19601 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 30604 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 23163 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 18395 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 22368 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24772 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17764 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18589 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
83%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovakia declares oil emergency amid damage to Druzhba pipelineFebruary 18, 11:53 AM • 4148 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 14751 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 21522 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"Photo04:34 PM • 6490 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10944 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10984 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 24150 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 21602 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 30604 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 59808 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 2606 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 14805 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 17455 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 23063 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 35522 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The latest round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine brought no significant progress. The idea of a demilitarized zone in eastern Ukraine, not controlled by either army, is being discussed.

No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT

The latest round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine concluded on Wednesday with no signs of significant progress. But behind the scenes, negotiators tried to find a compromise on one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement: control over territory in eastern Ukraine. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia demanded Ukraine to hand over the territories it controls in the Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.

Ukraine refused a unilateral withdrawal of troops, stating that giving up territory would encourage Russia to attack again, in Ukraine or elsewhere. Kyiv asked for security guarantees to deter Moscow from violating any ceasefire

- the publication writes.

Russia deliberately delays negotiations to gain time on the battlefield - Zelenskyy18.02.26, 16:05 • 2242 views

According to "three people familiar with the negotiations," officials have discussed the idea of forming a demilitarized zone, not controlled by either army, in recent weeks. This revives a proposal that was included in previous peace plans, including a 28-point plan proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump in November.

Negotiators also discussed the formation of a free trade zone in any possible demilitarized zone, although investment opportunities seem limited in a territory that would be squeezed between two armies, even with a ceasefire. Most industrial enterprises in the area are in ruins, only one coal mine is operating, and the risk of the conflict flaring up again will exist for years.

- the authors point out.

According to the publication's sources, negotiators also discussed the formation of a civilian administration to govern the region after the war: this could include representatives from both Russia and Ukraine, with "the parties far from agreement."

Recall

At trilateral talks in Geneva, Ukraine and Russia made significant progress, agreeing to inform leaders and continue working on a peace agreement. According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt, another round of talks will take place.

Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed18.02.26, 18:17 • 10998 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Geneva
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv