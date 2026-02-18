No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT

The latest round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine concluded on Wednesday with no signs of significant progress. But behind the scenes, negotiators tried to find a compromise on one of the biggest obstacles to a peace agreement: control over territory in eastern Ukraine. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

It is noted that Russia demanded Ukraine to hand over the territories it controls in the Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.

Ukraine refused a unilateral withdrawal of troops, stating that giving up territory would encourage Russia to attack again, in Ukraine or elsewhere. Kyiv asked for security guarantees to deter Moscow from violating any ceasefire - the publication writes.

According to "three people familiar with the negotiations," officials have discussed the idea of forming a demilitarized zone, not controlled by either army, in recent weeks. This revives a proposal that was included in previous peace plans, including a 28-point plan proposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump in November.

Negotiators also discussed the formation of a free trade zone in any possible demilitarized zone, although investment opportunities seem limited in a territory that would be squeezed between two armies, even with a ceasefire. Most industrial enterprises in the area are in ruins, only one coal mine is operating, and the risk of the conflict flaring up again will exist for years. - the authors point out.

According to the publication's sources, negotiators also discussed the formation of a civilian administration to govern the region after the war: this could include representatives from both Russia and Ukraine, with "the parties far from agreement."

At trilateral talks in Geneva, Ukraine and Russia made significant progress, agreeing to inform leaders and continue working on a peace agreement. According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Livitt, another round of talks will take place.

