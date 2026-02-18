$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 6606 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 11580 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 10972 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 16233 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 19860 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 15421 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 16626 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25225 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39362 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 39122 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
72%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 18799 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 21704 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 10172 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine09:27 AM • 5842 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 15156 views
Publications
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 3454 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 6614 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 50725 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 65640 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 72231 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Péter Szijjártó
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Hungary
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 2206 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 4552 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18138 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 30747 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 25971 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
The Guardian

Russia deliberately delays negotiations to gain time on the battlefield - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy states that the Russian delegation is deadlocking negotiations to buy time for the Kremlin.

Russia deliberately delays negotiations to gain time on the battlefield - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that the current Russian delegation is trying to deadlock negotiations on ending the war to buy more time on the battlefield for the Kremlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the head of the Russian delegation, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, likes to philosophize about the "historical roots" of the war, just like his boss. The President of Ukraine noted: he has no time "to listen to this nonsense - a decision must be made and the war ended."

According to him, the parties agreed on a US-led mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire using drones. This could happen if a ceasefire is reached.

At the same time, Ukraine wants to involve European countries in this process, while the Russians oppose it.

The Axios publication also states that the Russians expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy's recent public statements. They claimed that the Ukrainian president "is not conducting serious negotiations, but is trying to increase his popularity in the country ahead of possible elections."

Zelenskyy himself calls Russia's position absurd and a sign that Moscow is not ready for true peace.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the political component of negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war remains difficult. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, but without significant progress on the political front.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine