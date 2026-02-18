Russia deliberately delays negotiations to gain time on the battlefield - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that the current Russian delegation is trying to deadlock negotiations on ending the war to buy more time on the battlefield for the Kremlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the head of the Russian delegation, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, likes to philosophize about the "historical roots" of the war, just like his boss. The President of Ukraine noted: he has no time "to listen to this nonsense - a decision must be made and the war ended."

According to him, the parties agreed on a US-led mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire using drones. This could happen if a ceasefire is reached.

At the same time, Ukraine wants to involve European countries in this process, while the Russians oppose it.

The Axios publication also states that the Russians expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy's recent public statements. They claimed that the Ukrainian president "is not conducting serious negotiations, but is trying to increase his popularity in the country ahead of possible elections."

Zelenskyy himself calls Russia's position absurd and a sign that Moscow is not ready for true peace.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the political component of negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war remains difficult. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, but without significant progress on the political front.