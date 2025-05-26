"No sensation - they are being shot down": the NSDC CCD stated that some "Shaheds" have been remotely controlled since last year

Some Russian Shahed-type strike drones have been remotely controlled since last year, there is no sensation here - they are being shot down, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

His comment came after The Economist reported that a note was recently found inside one of these drones, and the note stated that the drones are controlled by bots on Telegram.

The story about "notes in Shaheds" and control via Telegram bots is certainly something. Regarding remote control, some Shaheds have been controlled in this way since last year, they installed cameras on them and controlled them remotely. No sensation - they are being shot down - wrote Kovalenko.

