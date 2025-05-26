"No sensation - they are being shot down": the NSDC CCD stated that some "Shaheds" have been remotely controlled since last year

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5450 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 15867 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22059 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 36289 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 56810 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 64982 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76157 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239504 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356310 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 393947 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
88%
747mm
Popular news

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 77746 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 73208 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 22660 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 38767 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 12713 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356310 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 393947 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346467 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437548 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515293 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138014 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239505 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80831 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75958 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79042 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"No sensation - they are being shot down": the NSDC CCD stated that some "Shaheds" have been remotely controlled since last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Andriy Kovalenko reported that some Russian Shahed drones have been remotely controlled since last year. He added that there is no sensation in this, as they are being shot down.

"No sensation - they are being shot down": the NSDC CCD stated that some "Shaheds" have been remotely controlled since last year

Some Russian Shahed-type strike drones have been remotely controlled since last year, there is no sensation here - they are being shot down, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

His comment came after The Economist reported that a note was recently found inside one of these drones, and the note stated that the drones are controlled by bots on Telegram.

The story about "notes in Shaheds" and control via Telegram bots is certainly something. Regarding remote control, some Shaheds have been controlled in this way since last year, they installed cameras on them and controlled them remotely. No sensation - they are being shot down

- wrote Kovalenko.

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist26.05.25, 02:39 • 73135 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
Telegram
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$109,663.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$2,567.47