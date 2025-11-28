No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today, at the government meeting, a number of decisions important for the stability and development of the forestry industry were adopted: the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. We are doing this to ensure a more effective model of corporate governance with transparent reporting and to increase the competitiveness of the enterprise. - Melnychuk reported.

He noted that the transformation of the enterprise into a joint-stock company does not entail privatization. 100% of the shares remain state-owned.

Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"