No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company
Kyiv • UNN
SE "Forests of Ukraine" is becoming a joint-stock company, Taras Melnychuk announced. This will ensure effective corporate governance and increase competitiveness, without privatization.
The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.
Today, at the government meeting, a number of decisions important for the stability and development of the forestry industry were adopted: the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. We are doing this to ensure a more effective model of corporate governance with transparent reporting and to increase the competitiveness of the enterprise.
He noted that the transformation of the enterprise into a joint-stock company does not entail privatization. 100% of the shares remain state-owned.
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"27.09.25, 00:25 • 21212 views