No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company

03:39 PM • 4650 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 9366 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16101 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 15020 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 13096 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 29499 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 20165 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17873 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 34462 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19693 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16086 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 34456 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

SE "Forests of Ukraine" is becoming a joint-stock company, Taras Melnychuk announced. This will ensure effective corporate governance and increase competitiveness, without privatization.

No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock company

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today, at the government meeting, a number of decisions important for the stability and development of the forestry industry were adopted: the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is transitioning to the status of a joint-stock company. We are doing this to ensure a more effective model of corporate governance with transparent reporting and to increase the competitiveness of the enterprise.

- Melnychuk reported.

He noted that the transformation of the enterprise into a joint-stock company does not entail privatization. 100% of the shares remain state-owned.

Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine