Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

No preparations to increase electricity tariffs are underway - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29135 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine denies reports that electricity tariffs are being raised and states that all such statements are fake news aimed at destabilizing public sentiment.

No preparations to increase electricity tariffs are underway - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy denies rumors of preparations to raise electricity tariffs, calling them fake, UNN reports.

Today, a number of information resources have once again disseminated information about the alleged preparation by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to increase electricity tariffs. We would like to inform you that: there is currently no preparation, discussion, or calculation of a potential increase. All statements in this regard are fake, aimed at destabilizing public sentiment

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

The ministry emphasized that "at present, the efforts of all the country's energy companies, whose activities are coordinated by the Ministry of Energy, are aimed at successfully completing the heating season and starting equally thorough preparations for the next one.

"It should be noted that despite all the enemy's attempts and statements by pseudo-experts, Ukrainians went through this winter without large-scale blackouts, with electricity and heat. The negative scenarios spread by various sources did not materialize. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has repeatedly officially emphasized this fact," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

