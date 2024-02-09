Utilities rose by 12.8% over the year
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrainian inflation data, utility prices rose by 12.8% year-on-year in January, while electricity prices remained unchanged over the month but increased by 69.7% year-on-year.
Utility prices increased by 12.8% year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Service's inflation data for January, UNN reports.
Details
Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) rose by 0.1% over the month, with a 12.8% increase in annual terms.
Water supply prices did not rise over the month, with a 0.8% increase over the year. Prices for sewerage services remained unchanged over the month, with a 0.7% year-on-year increase.
Electricity prices also remained unchanged over the month, with a 69.7% year-on-year rise.
The cost of natural gas, hot water and heating did not change over the year.
Housing maintenance and repairs went up by 0.4% over the month and by 3.1% over the year; garbage collection prices remained unchanged in January, while they rose by 5% over the year; and apartment building management services went up by 1.3% over the month and by 4.2% over the year.
The data exclude the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.7%. Vegetables rose in price the most in a month, eggs fell in price09.02.24, 16:48 • 23324 views