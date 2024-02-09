Utilities rose by 12.8% over the year

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 3898 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103803 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131389 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131830 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170327 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277600 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178076 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34188 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97351 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94530 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101051 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 49270 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 3907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231148 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256561 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 14142 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131389 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104448 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120691 views
Utilities rose by 12.8% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26681 views

According to Ukrainian inflation data, utility prices rose by 12.8% year-on-year in January, while electricity prices remained unchanged over the month but increased by 69.7% year-on-year.

Utility prices increased by 12.8% year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Service's inflation data for January, UNN reports.

Details

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) rose by 0.1% over the month, with a 12.8% increase in annual terms.

Water supply prices did not rise over the month, with a 0.8% increase over the year. Prices for sewerage services remained unchanged over the month, with a 0.7% year-on-year increase.

Electricity prices also remained unchanged over the month, with a 69.7% year-on-year rise.

The cost of natural gas, hot water and heating did not change over the year.

Housing maintenance and repairs went up by 0.4% over the month and by 3.1% over the year; garbage collection prices remained unchanged in January, while they rose by 5% over the year; and apartment building management services went up by 1.3% over the month and by 4.2% over the year.

The data exclude the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.7%. Vegetables rose in price the most in a month, eggs fell in price09.02.24, 16:48 • 23324 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
ukraineUkraine

