Utilities rose by 12.8% over the year

Utility prices increased by 12.8% year-on-year, according to the State Statistics Service's inflation data for January, UNN reports.

Details

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) rose by 0.1% over the month, with a 12.8% increase in annual terms.

Water supply prices did not rise over the month, with a 0.8% increase over the year. Prices for sewerage services remained unchanged over the month, with a 0.7% year-on-year increase.

Electricity prices also remained unchanged over the month, with a 69.7% year-on-year rise.

The cost of natural gas, hot water and heating did not change over the year.

Housing maintenance and repairs went up by 0.4% over the month and by 3.1% over the year; garbage collection prices remained unchanged in January, while they rose by 5% over the year; and apartment building management services went up by 1.3% over the month and by 4.2% over the year.

The data exclude the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.7%. Vegetables rose in price the most in a month, eggs fell in price