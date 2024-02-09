Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.7%. Vegetables rose in price the most in a month, eggs fell in price

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.7% in January year-on-year from 5.1% in December, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, inflation in the consumer market in January of this year was 0.4% compared to December 2023, and 4.7% compared to January 2023.

Core inflation in January 2024 was 0.4% compared to December 2023, and 4.6% compared to January last year.

Prices of products and goods

In the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.1% in January, and by 3.7% year-on-year.

Vegetables rose the most (by 16.8%) over the month. Prices for fruit, beef, milk and dairy products, butter, fish and fish products, and pasta increased by 4.5-0.7%. At the same time, eggs fell by 8.4%, and prices for pork, sugar, processed cereals, sunflower oil, poultry, lard, and rice fell by 3.6-0.6%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products in January, as indicated, increased by 0.7%, which was explained by a 1.1% rise in the price of tobacco products.

Clothing and footwear prices fell by 5.5% over the month, in particular, clothing by 5.6% and footwear by 5.5%.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, with a 12.8% increase in annual terms.

Healthcare prices increased by 1.3% over the month, primarily due to a 1.5% rise in outpatient services and a 1.3% rise in pharmaceuticals. In annual terms, the rise in healthcare prices was 8.8%.

Education services went up by 0.4% over the month and by 12.0% over the year.

Transportation prices declined by 1.5% in January, mainly due to a 4.6% drop in fuel and oil prices. At the same time, rail passenger transportation went up by 2.5%. Over the year, prices in the industry increased by 1.7%.

The data excludes the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

