No precipitation in Ukraine: weather forecast for October 23

On Thursday, October 23, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with light rain possible in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict no precipitation in Ukraine, only in most northern regions at night there will be light rain in places.

Wind 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians gusts 15-20 m/s.

During the day, it is expected to be within +11..16°; in the eastern regions during the daytime hours 8-13° Celsius.

On Thursday, October 23, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. No precipitation.

Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in Kyiv region during the day 11-16°, in the capital during the day 14-16°.

