No precipitation in Ukraine: weather forecast for October 23
Kyiv • UNN
No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on October 23, only light rain is possible in the north at night. Daytime air temperature will be +11...+16°C, in the east +8...+13°C.
On Thursday, October 23, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with light rain possible in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Today, forecasters predict no precipitation in Ukraine, only in most northern regions at night there will be light rain in places.
Wind 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians gusts 15-20 m/s.
During the day, it is expected to be within +11..16°; in the eastern regions during the daytime hours 8-13° Celsius.
On Thursday, October 23, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. No precipitation.
Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s.
Temperature in Kyiv region during the day 11-16°, in the capital during the day 14-16°.
Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 2323.10.25, 04:44 • 746 views