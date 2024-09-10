No power outages planned for September 11 in Ukraine

Tomorrow, September 11, there are no plans to schedule blackouts in Ukraine. Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Indeed, there are no electricity supply restriction schedules for tomorrow (September 11 - ed.) - said Kolisnyk.

According to him, the largest repair campaign in the energy sector since Ukraine's independence is underway in Ukraine. The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that power engineers work 24/7.

The government expects to receive permission to import up to 2.2 GW from Europe by winter