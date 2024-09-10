No power outages planned for September 11 in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Minister of Energy said that there are no plans to restrict electricity supply in Ukraine on September 11. A large-scale repair campaign in the energy sector is underway in the country.
Tomorrow, September 11, there are no plans to schedule blackouts in Ukraine. Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
Indeed, there are no electricity supply restriction schedules for tomorrow (September 11 - ed.)
According to him, the largest repair campaign in the energy sector since Ukraine's independence is underway in Ukraine. The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that power engineers work 24/7.
