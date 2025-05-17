No Russian ships recorded in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas on May 17. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles.
No enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas on Saturday, May 17. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of the morning of May 17, there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 7 ships, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Azov Sea - 8 ships, 6 of which were moving from the Bosporus.
The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.
Zelenskyy has no "trump cards": Trump hopes that a peace agreement will be concluded after his meeting with Putin17.05.25, 04:23 • 1326 views