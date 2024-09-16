ukenru
No power outage schedules are planned, energy infrastructure in 5 regions has come under enemy attack

No power outage schedules are planned, energy infrastructure in 5 regions has come under enemy attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39214 views

No power cuts are planned in Ukraine today, but there are calls to save energy from 16:00 to 22:00. Due to the shelling and bad weather, 664 settlements in different regions are without electricity.

No power outage schedules are planned today. However, there is a need for economical consumption - Ukrainians are urged not to turn on powerful appliances from 16:00 to 22:00 at the same time. Energy infrastructure in 5 regions came under enemy fire yesterday. The bad weather cut off power to 86 settlements in 8 regions. This was reported on Monday by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Consumption

Today, September 16, the level of electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was reportedly 6.4% lower than at the same time on the previous business day, Friday, September 13. This is due to lower temperatures in the western regions.

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

At the same time, according to Ukrenergo, the power system is still experiencing a power shortage, and emergency and scheduled repairs are underway at power facilities. "Therefore, today there is still a need to conserve electricity in the evening. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time between 16:00 and 22:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.    

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 18,300 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,426 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Enemy shelling and power outages

"Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions came under enemy fire," the Energy Ministry said.

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 578 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning.

Due to the fighting, there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In the morning, 86 settlements  in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Khmelnytsky, Kherson, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Poltava regions were without power due to the weather.

For technical reasons, consumers in Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Lviv regions are without power.

Emergencies

According to the Ministry of Energy, a fire broke out near one of the mines in Donetsk region, but no combustion products entered the mine. At the time of the incident, 550 employees were working in the mine and were notified of the accident. The fire is being extinguished, and there were no injuries.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.43 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

