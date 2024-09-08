No plans to turn off the power in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reports that no electricity consumption restrictions are expected in Ukraine on September 9. The company urges to consume electricity sparingly and not to turn on several powerful appliances from 18:00 to 22:00.
The new week in Ukraine will start without power outages. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
"Tomorrow, September 9, consumption restrictions are not expected. Please consume electricity sparingly," the message says.
The company urged not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 18:00 to 22:00.
