No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukrenergo, there are no plans to limit electricity consumption for residential and industrial consumers throughout the day tomorrow.
Tomorrow in Ukraine there are no plans to limit electricity consumption for household and industrial consumers during the day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
... during the day in all regions of Ukraine, consumption restrictions for household and industrial consumers are not expected
Recall
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko says that by winter the European Union will increase the capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine.