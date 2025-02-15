“No one will be excluded": Kellogg on approach to Ukraine negotiations

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that no one will be excluded during the upcoming talks on ending the war - neither Ukraine nor Europe. The US will listen to everyone's opinion. Kellogg said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"One of the reasons I'm here is to communicate with our allies, we ask them: "What do you think?". Because very often Americans often have problems because we look through our own eyes. We try to look through the eyes of others. What do you think? What is your definition? And then it all needs to be united, to be said. This is a collective vision. Then I will bring it to the person who makes the decision, the president of the United States. I will never step into his decision-making territory. We advise him, he makes the decision, but we have to give him options. All options are still being considered, and it is important that the president then makes a decision based on this," Kellogg said.

He noted that the US will listen to all sides, all opinions.

No one will be excluded. The likelihood that the Russians will say give us back Alaska, that's probably not going to happen. There are certain things that are clearly not going to happen. Of course, they should give us a little space, but I'm not talking about 6 months, we're talking about days and weeks - Kellogg added.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, and he emphasized that he is taking 180 daysto make sure that all parties are engaged in negotiations.