“No need to be happy": lukashenko comments on the Russian-US talks

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 25097 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 56187 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35074 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107487 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92998 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111573 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116550 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147188 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115099 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53074 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79827 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33256 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103647 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 56182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147187 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138188 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22513 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131874 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133798 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162367 views
“No need to be happy": lukashenko comments on the Russian-US talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20993 views

The Belarusian dictator was cautious about the results of the Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia. He suggested that the United States might try to put Russia at odds with China.

Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka is cautiously assessing the results of the recent Russian-American talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. This was reported by UNN with reference to Belarusian media.

Details

According to Lukashenko, political realities in the world are changing rapidly due to the new US policy.

“But we shouldn't be happy. We don't know what the US wants. I say this because I am absolutely immersed in these issues. We do not know what they demand from the Russians for ending the war and so on. It seems to me that they are now going to try to quarrel the Russians and the Chinese. The Russians cannot allow this,” said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Instead, he was unable to answer whether the results of the negotiations between the US and Russian delegations were useful.

“Somewhere it will probably be to our advantage, and somewhere it is unlikely that all these foreign companies will return there - first American, and then other European companies. It will be difficult to compete in our market. But everyone will need food. So shake the country up properly,” Lukashenko said.

Recall

The other day , the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that Russians use components made in Belarus in the production of X-69 missiles. Earlier, the Office of the President stated that Moscow's desire to cover its military capability deficit was behind the attempts to involve Belarus in the war.

PACE did not recognize the “elections” in Belarus and declared Lukashenka illegitimate30.01.25, 13:48 • 23651 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

