Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka is cautiously assessing the results of the recent Russian-American talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. This was reported by UNN with reference to Belarusian media.

Details

According to Lukashenko, political realities in the world are changing rapidly due to the new US policy.

“But we shouldn't be happy. We don't know what the US wants. I say this because I am absolutely immersed in these issues. We do not know what they demand from the Russians for ending the war and so on. It seems to me that they are now going to try to quarrel the Russians and the Chinese. The Russians cannot allow this,” said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Instead, he was unable to answer whether the results of the negotiations between the US and Russian delegations were useful.

“Somewhere it will probably be to our advantage, and somewhere it is unlikely that all these foreign companies will return there - first American, and then other European companies. It will be difficult to compete in our market. But everyone will need food. So shake the country up properly,” Lukashenko said.

Recall

The other day , the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said that Russians use components made in Belarus in the production of X-69 missiles. Earlier, the Office of the President stated that Moscow's desire to cover its military capability deficit was behind the attempts to involve Belarus in the war.

