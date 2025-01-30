PACE did not recognize the “elections” in Belarus and declared Lukashenka illegitimate

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) did not recognize Lukashenko as a legitimately elected president.

Transmits to UNN with a link to MP Honcharenko's social media page.

The so-called presidential “elections” in Belarus on January 26, 2025 do not meet international standards.

The PACE did not recognize the elections in Belarus, and Lukashenka was called illegitimate,” writes MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The relevant resolution has just been adopted. In favor - 79, unanimously! - said the MP.

The PACE resolution “Urgent need for free and fair elections in Belarus” states:

Hold independent democratic elections;

Release all political prisoners;

The elections in Belarus held in January this year were undemocratic;

The Council of Europe calls on other countries not to determine the elections in Belarus;

There is no reason to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president;

A call to strengthen sanctions against the Lukashenko regime.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls presidential “elections” in Belarus a political show