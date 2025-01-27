Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls presidential “elections” in Belarus a political show

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the "presidential elections" in Belarus can hardly be called fair, transparent and democratic, adding that the elections themselves have been turned into a political show by one person and cannot be legitimate. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

On January 26, 2025, the so-called "presidential elections" took place in Belarus, the outcome of which was known in advance from the beginning of the election campaign. It is difficult to call such elections fair, transparent and democratic, in particular given the political repression in Belarus, which deprived voters of any alternative choice, and turned the elections themselves into a one-man political show - the Foreign Ministry noted.

The agency emphasized that elections held in conditions of full administrative control and political persecution, lack of real political competition, oppression of freedom of speech and absence of media not controlled by the authorities cannot be legitimate.

This is a farce. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine fully shares and joins the assessments of the EU External Action Service regarding the results of this "action" and expresses its support to those Belarusians who continue to fight for democratic changes in their country, its independence, preservation of their national dignity and identity. The Belarusian people deserve a better future than to be held hostage for another five years by one man who not only deprives Belarusians of the prospects of decent development in the family of European nations to which they historically belong, but also creates security threats for neighboring countries and the European region as a whole - the Foreign Ministry added.

Addendum

The Central Election Commission has announced the preliminary results of the so-called presidential election in Belarus. It is stated that 86.82% of voters voted for Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Elections were held amid continued international criticism of the Lukashenko regime and internal tensions in society.

The head of the European Union's diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that such elections are a direct violation of democratic principles. lukashenko, she said, is only consolidating his stay in power, which has long lost international trust.

Belarusian dictator alexander Lukashenko statedthat he does not care whether the west recognizes the results of the elections in Belarus.