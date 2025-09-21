$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
07:39 AM • 96 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 12537 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 26592 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 41842 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 41344 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 59825 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 72171 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 58901 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 54843 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 48109 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.9m/s
61%
756mm
Popular news
Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - mediaSeptember 20, 10:22 PM • 11552 views
Anti-immigration protests in the Netherlands: clashes between demonstrators and police in The HagueSeptember 20, 11:20 PM • 19240 views
Ukrainian F-16s destroyed most Kh-101 missiles during Russia's night attack: Air Force showed spectacular footageVideoSeptember 20, 11:52 PM • 13821 views
ISW: Putin tries to intimidate Ukraine and the West through Kremlin insiders04:19 AM • 11037 views
Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP Fedienko06:10 AM • 10984 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 12540 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 22222 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 59832 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 72176 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 73968 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 62763 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 73968 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 33752 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 35118 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 37156 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
TikTok
The Guardian
Kh-101

No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that the distributed files are a falsification.

No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened

Commenting on the information about a possible "leak" of data of about 20 million Ukrainians, the Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that the distributed files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diia" systems and are not a result of their hacking or leakage. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Cloud, Vitaliy Balashov, as reported by UNN.

Details

After information about a possible "leak", our team conducted an investigation and found: the distributed files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diia" systems and are not a result of their hacking or leakage. Specifically, the published files are a mixture of previously known "leaks" from commercial sources that were manually edited and supplemented with fake records to make them look like a "fresh" database. This is a typical practice of the black market: old leaks were "refreshed" with fake records to pass them off as a new massive leak and mislead people.

- explained the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Balashov stated that the Ministry of Digital Transformation considers the distribution of fake files as a coordinated attempt to attack "Diia" and undermine trust in state services.

We emphasize once again: "Diia" does not store personal data - the system operates on the principle of data-in-transit: information is pulled from state registers at the time of the request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal. In confirmation of this, in March 2024, the Diia code was published. It is publicly available, and anyone can verify that it does not contain hidden databases with citizens' data.

- noted Balashov.

Context

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Fediienko stated that a file with personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians was found in the public domain.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak commented on the statement of his colleague Oleksandr Fediienko about the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians, stating that it was an old leak, from an old "Diia" database leak of 3.5 million records.

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
Yaroslav Zheleznyak