No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened

Commenting on the information about a possible "leak" of data of about 20 million Ukrainians, the Ministry of Digital Transformation stated that the distributed files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diia" systems and are not a result of their hacking or leakage. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Cloud, Vitaliy Balashov, as reported by UNN.

Details

After information about a possible "leak", our team conducted an investigation and found: the distributed files are a falsification and do not originate from the "Diia" systems and are not a result of their hacking or leakage. Specifically, the published files are a mixture of previously known "leaks" from commercial sources that were manually edited and supplemented with fake records to make them look like a "fresh" database. This is a typical practice of the black market: old leaks were "refreshed" with fake records to pass them off as a new massive leak and mislead people. - explained the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Balashov stated that the Ministry of Digital Transformation considers the distribution of fake files as a coordinated attempt to attack "Diia" and undermine trust in state services.

We emphasize once again: "Diia" does not store personal data - the system operates on the principle of data-in-transit: information is pulled from state registers at the time of the request and is not accumulated in the application or on the portal. In confirmation of this, in March 2024, the Diia code was published. It is publicly available, and anyone can verify that it does not contain hidden databases with citizens' data. - noted Balashov.

Context

Earlier, MP Oleksandr Fediienko stated that a file with personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians was found in the public domain.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak commented on the statement of his colleague Oleksandr Fediienko about the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians, stating that it was an old leak, from an old "Diia" database leak of 3.5 million records.