No immunities for the Russian elite: key details of the Special Tribunal agreement revealed

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 6108 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
04:35 PM • 21862 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 42237 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 48968 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 53084 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 50611 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 54709 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63232 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77124 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105348 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
60%
742mm
Popular news
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - mediaJune 25, 12:25 PM • 83913 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 64961 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Trump: all truly significant issues were coveredJune 25, 01:56 PM • 51029 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 39074 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operations05:24 PM • 26180 views
Publications
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals05:45 PM • 19930 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operations05:24 PM • 26262 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 39151 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passportJune 25, 01:29 PM • 65047 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 142980 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
United Kingdom
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death05:48 PM • 10838 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 19191 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 20374 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 58431 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 64595 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SpaceX Starship
James Webb Space Telescope
The Guardian
The Times

No immunities for the Russian elite: key details of the Special Tribunal agreement revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

People's Deputy Maria Mezentseva spoke about the details of the Agreement on a Special International Tribunal regarding Russia's military aggression. This tribunal will ensure the responsibility of high-ranking Russian officials, a clear definition of aggression as an international crime, and the possibility of convicting criminals in absentia.

No immunities for the Russian elite: key details of the Special Tribunal agreement revealed

Member of the working group dealing with the creation of a Special International Tribunal regarding the military aggression of Russia, Member of Parliament Maria Mezentseva spoke about the details of the Agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Mezentseva thanked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership in the process of establishing the Special Tribunal "and everyone who has worked on its creation for these 3 years."

Why this is important:

  • No immunities. High-ranking officials of the Russian Federation will be held accountable - regardless of their positions.
    • Clear definition of aggression. This is an international crime, not a political decision.
      • International Tribunal. An independent structure that speaks on behalf of Europe.
        • In absentia conviction. Verdicts are possible even without the presence of the accused.
          • No amnesties. No "political expediency" will stop justice.
            • Protection of victims and witnesses. A separate unit for their safety and support.
              • Gender balance. Justice as institutional inclusion.
                • Real punishment. Up to 30 years or life imprisonment.
                  • Compensation. Confiscated assets - for compensation to Ukraine.
                    • Precedent for the world. Aggression is called by its name. The law works.

                      "This is not just a document. It is an institution of justice. And we created it!" - Mezentseva summarized.

                      Recall

                      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

                      Later, Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

                      A real chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression: Zelenskyy on the creation of a Special Tribunal against the Russian Federation25.06.25, 22:54 • 880 views

                      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                      PoliticsNews of the World
                      Council of Europe
                      Europe
                      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                      Ukraine
                      Tesla
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      S&P 500
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Brent Oil
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gold
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      ,
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      Gas TTF
                      $
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      .
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9
                      0
                      0
                      1
                      2
                      3
                      4
                      5
                      6
                      7
                      8
                      9