No immunities for the Russian elite: key details of the Special Tribunal agreement revealed

Member of the working group dealing with the creation of a Special International Tribunal regarding the military aggression of Russia, Member of Parliament Maria Mezentseva spoke about the details of the Agreement on the establishment of the Special Tribunal. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Mezentseva thanked the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership in the process of establishing the Special Tribunal "and everyone who has worked on its creation for these 3 years."

Why this is important:

No immunities. High-ranking officials of the Russian Federation will be held accountable - regardless of their positions.

Clear definition of aggression. This is an international crime, not a political decision.

International Tribunal. An independent structure that speaks on behalf of Europe.

In absentia conviction. Verdicts are possible even without the presence of the accused.

No amnesties. No "political expediency" will stop justice.

Protection of victims and witnesses. A separate unit for their safety and support.

Gender balance. Justice as institutional inclusion.

Real punishment. Up to 30 years or life imprisonment.

Compensation. Confiscated assets - for compensation to Ukraine.

Precedent for the world. Aggression is called by its name. The law works.

"This is not just a document. It is an institution of justice. And we created it!" - Mezentseva summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal is brought to justice, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

A real chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression: Zelenskyy on the creation of a Special Tribunal against the Russian Federation